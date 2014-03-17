LONDON, March 17 British investment banking
boutique Shore Capital said on Monday its full-year
pretax profit more than doubled as investors became increasingly
interested in small and mid-sized firms.
Guernsey-based Shore, which provides research and corporate
broking services and is the third-largest market-maker on the
London Stock Exchange, reported pretax profit for the
year to Dec. 31 of 5.4 million pounds ($9 million), compared
with 2.5 million a year earlier.
Full-year revenue increased by 9 percent to 35.8 million
pounds, the company said.
Shore said it would pay a total dividend for the year of 8.0
pence, compared with 5.0p in 2012.