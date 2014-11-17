TORONTO Nov 17 Canadian telecom services provider Mitel Networks Corp said on Monday it has withdrawn its bid to buy smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc , after ShoreTel refused to engage in any talks regarding a potential transaction.

Earlier this month, Mitel had raised its bid for ShoreTel by some $34 million to about $574 million, in an attempt to spur ShoreTel into discussions. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)