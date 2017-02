PARIS, Sept 28 France is extending a ban on short-selling of financial stocks to Nov 11, French stock market regulator AMF said on Wednesday.

Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain introduced initial short-selling bans on financial stocks in early August in a bid to cushion bank stocks from the euro debt crisis.

"The decision set on Aug. 11 by the AMF will remain valid until Nov 11," the AMF ststement said.

(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)