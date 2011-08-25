* Italy, France, Spain, Belgium to extend ban-paper

* Italy's Consob to decide on Thursday-paper

* Spanish regulator says talks still going on

MILAN, Aug 25 Stock market regulators in Italy, France, Spain and Belgium are planning to extend the ban on short-selling of stocks for another month until the end of September, an Italian newspaper said on Thursday.

Regulators in the four countries imposed the ban on August 12 to curb wild swings in stock markets, particularly in financial shares, but Europe could not agree on stopping the practice across the continent.

The bans in Italy, France and Spain on selected financial stocks were for 15 days only. The Belgian ban on four financial stocks is for an indefinite period.

Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds to bet on falling share prices, whereby traders borrow stocks to sell them on to later scoop them up at a lower price.

Regulators in the four countries agreed on extending their bans for another month, Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper said in a report, not mentioning its sources.

Italian regulator Consob will meet on Thursday and is expected to extend the ban, the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for Spanish regulator CNMV said no decision had been taken yet.

"What I can confirm is that all the countries involved are in talks, and also in talks with ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority), on whether to lift the ban or extend it. What the decision will be, I don't know," she said.

The Belgian regulator noted its ban on short-selling has no end-date, so it did not need an extension.

Italy's Consob and France's AMF were not immediately available for comment.

An ESMA spokesman said the pan-EU watchdog continues to coordinate and discuss whether the shortselling bans will be allowed to expire or extended.

"There will be some more clarity in due course," the spokesman added. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt in Milan, Judy MacInnes in Madrid, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Blaise Robinson in Paris and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Douwe Miedema and Mike Nesbit)