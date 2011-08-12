* Bank stocks continue to fall despite short-selling ban
* Long-only funds steer clear pending decisive euro zone
action
By Sinead Cruise and Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Aug 12 Short-selling bans will fail to
put a floor under the sagging share prices of European financial
stocks and bonds until mutual fund managers are convinced
policymakers have a sure-fire plan to save the Euro zone
project.
Regulators in France, Spain, Belgium and Italy will impose
restrictions on market participants who seek handsome profits by
betting on falling share prices from Friday, in moves aimed at
diffusing volatility and repairing confidence.
But a crackdown on speculative short-selling is unlikely to
arrest sell-offs from institutional investors who have decided
they have little stomach for big holdings in banks and indebted
governments who might call on them again for emergency capital.
"Putting a little Band-Aid on a wound that needs many
stitches won't solve the issue. All that it'll do is reduce the
credibility of the person who had the Band-Aid idea," said Pedro
de Noronha, managing partner at hedge fund manager Noster
Capital.
By 0800 GMT, French lender Societe Generale was
trading down 0.6 percent, while Spain's BBVA was 1
percent lower and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo was flat.
Mutual fund managers have exited bank stocks and bonds in
droves in recent weeks to counter a repeat of the blistering
criticisms that they responded too slowly to the vagaries of
2008, losing their clients billions of euros in the process.
They have been unimpressed with the euro zone efforts to
tackle soaring funding costs for Europe's weakest economies with
piecemeal policies like bond purchasing programmes that
effectively threaten the vitality of its strongest members.
"I can see the logic of why they are selling," Carl
Astorria, global head of economics and asset strategy at Coutts,
part of Britain's Royal Bank Scotland .
"We have been underweight financials in Europe and
financials globally for a long time and we don't yet want to get
involved. We'll stay out and we can see why others would want to
follow us in that," he said.
The ban is likely to have little effect on hedge funds, who,
ironically, are sticking with their holdings in bank stocks and
who have few short positions on financials.
However, for the few hedge funds shorting European banks,
the ban could actually force them to sell stocks as managers
often match a short position with a long position -- buying a
stock -- on another stock in the same sector.
If the fund is forced to close a short position, it may also
have to sell the stock it owned, which could further push down
financial stocks.
"I think that hedge funds have little influence in the
market at the moment," one European trader said.
"Most of the selling comes from long funds, people who
invested a lot in the market and are fearful amidst the current
uncertainty. Investors didn't see much guidance from European
officials on what the ECB and the European Financial Stability
Fund will actually do. If there was a clear sustainable plan the
market would buy it."
Industry bodies were quick to reiterate 2010 research
findings from academics at the University of Amsterdam and the
University of Naples Federico II, which showed short-selling
restrictions during the 2008 crisis were in fact detrimental to
liquidity and broadly failed to support stock values.
"We regret these actions," said Andrew Baker, CEO of hedge
fund industry group AIMA (the Alternative Investment Management
Association).
"It was only last year that the Committee of European
Securities Regulators, the predecessor to ESMA, recognised in an
official report that 'legitimate short selling plays an
important role in financial markets. It contributes to efficient
price discovery, increases market liquidity, facilitates hedging
and other risk management activities and can possibly help
mitigate market bubbles'," Baker added.
Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based fund management
firm ClairInvest, said he doubted the short-selling ban would
provide much of a crutch for jittery markets in the long term.
"In the short-term it will help calm things down, but if you
look at what happened at Lehman during the crisis, it didn't do
much," said Valahu.
"You can still short futures and options," he added.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Sudip Kargupta,
editing by xxxx)