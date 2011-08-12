* Bank stocks continue to fall despite short-selling ban
* Long-only funds steer clear pending decisive euro zone
action
(Recasts lead, adds further quotes, updates shares)
By Sinead Cruise and Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Aug 12 European fund managers led a
chorus of criticism of a two-week short-selling ban slapped on
four euro zone stock markets on Friday, with restrictions seen
more likely to nurture erratic trading than eliminate it.
Regulators in France, Spain, Belgium and Italy have vetoed
trades by market participants who profit from market anxiety by
betting on falling share prices in a bid to diffuse volatility
and repair confidence.
But a crackdown on speculative short-selling is unlikely to
arrest a wave of selling by institutional investors who have
decided they have little stomach for big holdings in euro zone
banks and indebted governments who might call on them again for
emergency capital.
"Putting a little Band-Aid on a wound that needs many
stitches won't solve the issue. All that it'll do is reduce the
credibility of the person who had the Band-Aid idea," said Pedro
de Noronha, managing partner at hedge fund manager Noster
Capital.
Mutual fund managers have exited bank stocks and bonds in
droves in recent weeks to counter a repeat of the blistering
criticisms that they responded too slowly to the vagaries of
2008, losing their clients billions of euros in the process.
They have been unimpressed with the euro zone efforts to
tackle soaring funding costs for Europe's weakest economies with
piecemeal policies such as bond-purchasing programmes that
threaten the vitality of its strongest members.
"I can see the logic of why they are selling," said Carl
Astorri, global head of economics and asset strategy at Coutts,
part of Britain's Royal Bank Scotland .
"We have been underweight financials in Europe and
financials globally for a long time, and we don't yet want to
get involved. We'll stay out, and we can see why others would
want to follow us in that," he said.
By 1118 GMT, French lender Societe Generale was up
1.6 percent, and Spain's BBVA had gained 2.9 percent,
while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo was down 0.75 percent.
But one London-based equity trader said many trading firms
had pared back activities because they were waiting to hear from
the various regulators if they qualify for short-selling
exemptions as market-makers.
"Trading is very thin this morning, but that's because of
the confusion, which is to be expected when regulators make
rulings at 11pm the night before," the trader said.
NO IMPACT
Ironically, the ban is likely to have little effect on hedge
funds, who are mostly sticking with their holdings in bank
stocks and have few short positions on financials.
However, for the few hedge funds shorting European banks,
the ban could actually force them to sell stocks as managers
often match a short position with a long position -- buying a
stock -- on another stock in the same sector.
If the fund is forced to close a short position, it may also
have to sell the stock it owned, which could further push down
financial stocks.
"I think that hedge funds have little influence in the
market at the moment," one European trader said.
"Most of the selling comes from long funds, people who
invested a lot in the market and are fearful amidst the current
uncertainty. Investors didn't see much guidance from European
officials on what the ECB and the European Financial Stability
Fund will actually do. If there was a clear sustainable plan,
the market would buy it."
Industry bodies were quick to reiterate 2010 research
findings from academics at the University of Amsterdam and the
University of Naples Federico II, which showed short-selling
restrictions during the 2008 crisis were in fact detrimental to
liquidity and broadly failed to support stock values.
"We regret these actions," said Andrew Baker, CEO of hedge
fund industry group AIMA (the Alternative Investment Management
Association).
"It was only last year that the Committee of European
Securities Regulators, the predecessor to ESMA, recognised in an
official report that 'legitimate short selling plays an
important role in financial markets. It contributes to efficient
price discovery, increases market liquidity, facilitates hedging
and other risk management activities and can possibly help
mitigate market bubbles'," Baker added.
Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based fund management
firm ClairInvest, said he doubted the short-selling ban would
provide much of a crutch for jittery markets in the long term.
"In the short-term it will help calm things down, but if you
look at what happened at Lehman during the crisis, it didn't do
much," said Valahu.
"You can still short futures and options," he added.
(Additional reporting by Luke Jeffs, Sophie Sassard and Sudip
Kargupta; Editing by Will Waterman)