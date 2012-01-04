* Retailers represent half of most shorted FTSE All Share
Top 10
* Tough Christmas trading bodes poorly for shares, profits
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 4 Hedge funds hunting profits
from falling share prices are circling many of Britain's biggest
retailers after deep pre-Christmas discounting failed to tempt
shoppers to splash the cash in the festive season.
Lacklustre festive spending is expected to blight a wave of
New Year trading figures from Marks & Spencer, WHSmith
, Carpetright, Home Retail Group and
Mothercare, who have all suffered a spike in the volumes
of stock out on loan, a key indicator of short-selling interest.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other
equity traders to bet on falling share prices. Short-sellers
borrow stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later
at a lower price and pocketing the difference.
Carpetright and Home Retail Group top the sector, with over
14 percent of their total shares out on loan. Interest in the
former has climbed to a record high with almost all supply out
on loan, securities lending research house Data Explorers said.
As recession worries continue to haunt cash-strapped
consumers, Data Explorers said retailers exposed to the gloom
now account for six of the top 10 most shorted FTSE All Share
stocks.
Mothercare and WH Smith have seen appetite to short their
stocks rise by 8.4 percent and 13.6 percent in the last month,
compared with the 3.4 percent average short interest across the
sector and the 1.6 percent average across the wider FTSE All
Share index.
NEXT
Meanwhile, many of the hedge funds who had covered short
positions on Next since November following a period of
steady share price performance and bold marketing may now be
counting the costs of such hasty moves.
Shares in Britain's No. 2 clothing retailer, which has
outperformed a competitive retail pack in recent years, dropped
more than 4 percent on Wednesday after it cautioned that sales
and profit growth would only be modest in its 2012-2013
financial year.
Only 4 percent of Next shares are now out on loan compared
with June last year when short interest peaked at over 10
percent of the total shares.
Marks & Spencer is due to release details of its Christmas
sales on Tuesday but some hedge funds expect the bellwether
bluechip will fail to impress, with 5 percent of its total
shares out on loan and short interest up a fifth over the past
month.
Online grocer Ocado, which rocked investors with a
profit warning last month, remains firmly in the sights of
short-sellers with 9 percent of the total shares out on loan.
The retailer admitted on Dec 19 that its full-year earnings
would be hit by a higher wage bill as it recruited more staff to
maintain customer service standards while its main distribution
hub was being expanded.
The 9 percent of shares on loan represents over two thirds
of the stock that can be borrowed, as the share price has fallen
to annual lows.
Fellow cyber-seller ASOS, which broker Seymour
Pierce tipped to be among the losers for the latter months of
2011, has seen the volume of its stock on loan
jump by 1.4 percent to 3.2 percent over the past week as a
handful of funds bet economic chills may hit its young customer
base hard.
(Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)