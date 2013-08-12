GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit for six as dominant dollar holds gains
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
* Labor ministry must approve strike
* About 1,400 workers would be affected
LIMA Aug 12 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru , a unit of China's Shougang Group, have agreed to strike starting on Thursday to press for better wages and working conditions, a union leader said on Monday.
The union has filed relevant paperwork with authorities and is only waiting for permission to hold the strike from the labor ministry, union leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters.
Ortiz said despite months of negotiations, the company has not agreed to wage hikes and has not been paying into a pension fund for workers.
The company was unavailable for comment.
Some 1,400 workers at the iron ore mine in the southern region of Ica would be part of the strike, Ortiz said.
Shougang is the only iron ore producer in Peru, a top global exporter of copper, gold, silver and other metals.
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
BEIJING, March 9 China expressed concern on Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, the latest international oil major to withdraw from the costly projects, which are among the most carbon heavy.