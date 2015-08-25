SHANGHAI Aug 25 China has begun construction of
a large 9.4 million tonne a year steel project in northern Hebei
province, pushing on with plans to build newer, more efficient
plants in coastal regions despite a supply glut and shrinking
demand.
The project, the second phase of the Shougang Jingtang steel
complex at Caofeidian, one of China's largest ports, is one of
several integrated steel projects planned by top steel mills
that were approved during the commodity boom.
The plant, which will help cut shipping costs for imported
iron ore and coal, will involve a total investment of 43.55
billion yuan ($6.79 billion), the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Tuesday.
The project start comes as the steel sector struggles with
weak demand and chronic overcapacity that has pushed prices to
more than 20 year lows, plunging many small mills into the red.
Total investment in the steel and processing sector fell
12.3 percent in the seven months to end-July from a year ago,
the NDRC said.
However, big state owned firms suffer fewer restrictions on
credit than their smaller rivals, while lower shipping costs
will also help them gain competitiveness.
China aims to build three to five giant steel mills and
boost the crude steel output of its top 10 steelmakers to more
than 60 percent of the country's total by 2025.
Baoshan Iron & Steel and Wuhan Iron & Steel
plan about 10 million tonnes a year of new steel
capacity in coastal areas in order to take advantage of their
proximity to southeastern Asian buyers and ore importers.
Baosteel will launch first phase operations at the
10-million tonne per annum Zhanjiang project in Guangdong
province in September, while Wuhan has already commissined part
of its project at Fangchenggang port in the southwestern region
of Guangxi in June.
China's total steel production capacity stood at 1.16
billion tonnes by the end of 2014, according to official
industry ministry figures. Output last year reached 822 million
tonnes.
($1 = 6.4125 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard
Pullin)