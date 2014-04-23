(Adds quote, background on probe)
WASHINGTON, April 23 Japan's Showa Corp
has agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of electric
power steering assemblies and to pay a $19.9 million fine, the
Justice Department said on Wednesday.
From 2007 to 2012, and perhaps longer, Showa worked with
other auto parts makers to fix the prices of certain power
steering assemblies sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, the
department said.
Showa is the latest of more than two dozen companies to
plead guilty or agree to plead guilty in the department's
long-running investigation of price-fixing in the auto parts
industry. Twenty-four executives have agreed to plead guilty.
Law enforcement officials in the United States and elsewhere
have so far brought price-fixing cases related to more than 30
types of auto parts, including seat belts, radiators, windshield
wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power
steering components.
"Today's guilty plea marks the 27th time a company has been
held accountable for fixing prices on parts used to manufacture
cars in the United States," said Bill Baer, assistant attorney
general in charge of the Department of Justice's Antitrust
Division.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)