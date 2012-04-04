By Florence Tan and Osamu Tsukimori
| SINGAPORE/TOKYO April 4
SINGAPORE/TOKYO April 4 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
, Japan's largest buyer of Iranian crude, will import
oil from the Islamic Republic in April even though differences
over terms have held up an annual contract renewal, three
sources said on Wednesday.
Japan, the world's third-largest oil consumer, is cutting
imports as the United States and European Union tighten
sanctions on Iran in response to its nuclear programme, making
it difficult for refiners to find shippers, insurers to
underwrite trade and banks to clear payments.
Japan has cut imports even as oil demand has risen following
last year's nuclear disaster.
Japanese buyers have also been locked in negotiations with
Iran for months over annual contracts, with uncertainty
surrounding trade with Tehran complicating discussions.
Showa Shell imports 100,000 barrels per day of crude from
Iran, and its annual contract was due for renewal April 1.
(Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Lane)