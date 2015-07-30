* Idemitsu to pay $1.4 bln for most of Showa Shell stake
* Merger discussions continuing with Showa Shell
* Sale raises capital for Shell in downturn
(Adds comments by Idemitsu president, director)
By Taro Fuse and Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co
is buying a one-third stake in refiner Showa Shell
Sekiyu from Royal Dutch Shell, moving it
closer to a potential $4 billion bid for its smaller rival in
the country's cutthroat refining sector.
Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, said it
was paying 169 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the 33.24 percent
stake and would continue discussions on a merger.
The combined companies would control about 28 percent of
Japan's refining market, still behind JX Holdings Inc,
which has a 35 percent share.
Japan's powerful industry ministry is keen to see
consolidation in a refining sector where five big operators and
three smaller ones vie for business from a shrinking population
increasingly opting for more fuel efficient vehicles.
"If the deal goes through, there will be four major players.
But that will not likely be the final picture, and I think
further integration is possible," Idemitsu Kosan President
Takashi Tsukioka told reporters.
For Royal Dutch Shell, the sale raises funds when it is
making further cuts to capital investment this year as it
expects a downturn in oil prices to last for several years.
Shell on Thursday reported a 37 percent drop in
second-quarter profits and said it expected $30 billion of asset
sales between 2016 and 2018, on top of a total of $20 billion in
disposals for 2014 and 2015 combined.
The oil giant said it should complete the Showa Shell sale
in 2016 subject to regulatory approval and it would retain a 1.8
percent holding.
The sale means a sharply reduced presence in a downstream
oil market Shell has operated in for more than 100 years.
INDUSTRY CONTRACTION
A takeover of Showa Shell by Idemitsu would be the second
merger in the industry since JX was formed in 2010.
Every week, nearly 20 gas stations close on average in Japan
after demand fell by about 22 percent over the last decade and
consumption is set to fall further, according an industry
ministry forecast in April.
The recent downturn in oil prices has also meant Japanese
refiners have suffered huge inventory losses, with Idemitsu
reporting its first annual loss since listing in 2006.
A source told Reuters in December that Idemitsu aimed to buy
shares in Showa Shell in a tender offer that could be worth as
much as 500 billion yen ($4 billion).
Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco also owns
about a 15 percent stake in Showa Shell.
Idemitsu said it would pay 1,350 yen a share for the Shell
shares, almost 23 percent above Showa Shell's close on
Wednesday. Idemitsu Director Susumu Nibuya said the funds for
the acquisition of the shares would be financed via debt and
that the two firms would seek to integrate fully as soon as the
share acquisition is complete.
Showa Shell shares ended up 6.2 percent on Thursday after
soaring as much as 13.4 percent on a report on the sale, while
Idemitsu ended down 4 percent.
JPMorgan advised Idemitsu on the Showa Shell purchase, the
Japanese refiner said.
($1 = 124.2300 yen)
(Writing by Aaron Sheldrick, Additional reporting by Taiga
Uranaka; Editing by Ed Davies and Susan Thomas)