July 15 Waste disposal company Stericycle Inc said it would buy privately held Shred-it International, a secure information destruction services provider, for $2.3 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to add at least 10 percent to cash earnings per share by 2016, rising to the mid-to-high teens in 2018, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)