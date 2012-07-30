MUMBAI, July 30 Shree Cement Ltd has
been fined $72 million by the Competition Commission of India
(CCI), the anti-trust regulator said in a statement, making it
the twelfth cement company to be fined in a crackdown on
cartelisation in the industry.
Eleven cement makers were fined a combined $1.1 billion by
the CCI in June for collusion and price fixing, in the biggest
penalty ever imposed by the increasingly assertive regulator.
Shree Cement has been fined 3.98 billion rupees ($72
million), the equivalent of 50 percent of its net profit for the
financial years ending in 2010 and 2011, the CCI said in the
statement.
($1 = 55.4700 Indian rupees)
