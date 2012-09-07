MUMBAI, Sept 7 Shriram City Union Finance plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees through a public bond issue, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The company will raise funds through 36-month and 60-month bonds with interest payment frequencies which offer an effective yield ranging from 10.60 percent to 11.75 percent for different category of investors, the term sheet indicated.

The issue, which has an AA- rating by CRISIL, opens on Sept. 12 and closes on Sept. 26, the document showed.

Shriram City Union is a non-banking financial company with diverse loan products like two-wheeler loans, appliances, gold loans and small enterprise finance segment.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, A.K. Capital Services and Edelweiss Financial are the lead managers to the issue, as per the document.

($1 = 55.6750 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)