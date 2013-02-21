MUMBAI Feb 21 U.S. private equity firm TPG
Capital has raised $305 million by selling about half
of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram
Transport Finance Co Ltd, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
TPG, which owned about 20 percent of Shriram Transport
before the sale, sold the shares at 715 rupees each to a large
number of overseas and domestic institutional investors, the
source said.
The private equity firm had launched the share sale late on
Wednesday in the price range of 715 rupees to 755.95 rupees per
share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Shares in Shriram Transport were trading down 7 percent at
702.70 rupees at 0735 GMT, while the main Mumbai market index
was down about 1 percent.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; Editing by
Jijo Jacob)