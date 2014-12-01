Dec 1 SHS Viveon AG :

* Extends share buyback programme

* Says under the authorization, in the first tranches 2011/2012/2014, 90,965 units or 4.26 percent repurchased in the share capital

* Plans to acquire up to 7.5 pct share capital or up to 69,085 own shares

* Share buyback programme extended by six months until June 30, 2015