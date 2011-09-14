* Looking at Beltone, HC among potential buys - sources
* Shuaa has not hired external banks - source
* Dubai firm hard hit by low volumes, IPO slump
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 14 Shuaa Capital has
looked at at least two brokerage companies in Egypt as potential
acquisition candidates as the investment bank seeks to boost
revenues amid a slump in its local UAE market, three sources
said on Wednesday.
Shuaa, which took companies like port operator DP World
to the market, has looked at HC Securities
and Beltone Financial as potential targets, said two of the
sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They (Shuaa) do have some cash on their balance sheet from
previous asset disposals and revenue generating capabilities in
the UAE are limited," said one of the sources. "Not that they
are great in Egypt now, but if they can get a deal done at a low
price, it could be beneficial in the long-term.
"You would expect some sort of stability to return in Egypt.
The question is if it is this year or next or after."
Shuaa, which has said it was looking for strategic assets,
has been relying on its own investment banking team and has not
hired external banks for the process, one of the sources said.
Talks are at initial stages, one source familiar with the matter
said.
The sources did not want to be identified as the matter has
not been made public. A Shuaa spokesperson in Dubai declined to
comment. Officials at HC Securities and Beltone were not
available for comment.
Shuaa, one of the Gulf Arab region's largest investment
banks, was hit hard by the global financial downturn as
impairments related to troubled assets erased profits. It has
been shedding risky assets from its investment portfolio after
Dubai's property crash and asset bubble.
Its core brokerage and investment banking business has
suffered amid a slump in initial public offerings and muted
trade volumes in the United Arab Emirates.
The investment bank is trying to take advantage of low
valuations in the brokerage sector in Egypt, the sources said.
The north African country saw violent political protests earlier
in the year which led to suspension of its stock market and a
sharp slump stock market valuations.
Shuaa posted a a small second-quarter net profit in July,
helped by aggressive cost cuts and strength in asset management
business.
It held around 412 million dirhams ($112 million) cash and
deposits as at June 30, mainly from the sale of non-core assets.
Shuaa shares closed 1.9 percent lower on Wednesday. They
have fallen 32 percent year-to-date.
(Additional reporting by Maha El Dahan in Cairo; Editing by Dan
Lalor)