* Looking at Beltone, HC among potential buys - sources

* Shuaa has not hired external banks - source

* Dubai firm hard hit by low volume, IPO slump (Updates with Shuaa spokesman's comments)

By Dinesh Nair

DUBAI, Sept 14 Shuaa Capital has run the rule over at least two Egyptian brokerage companies it considers potential acquisition candidates, as the investment bank seeks to boost revenue amid a slump in its local UAE market, three sources said on Wednesday.

Shuaa, which took companies such as ports operator DP World to market, has looked at HC Securities and Beltone Financial, said two of the sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

"They (Shuaa) do have some cash on their balance sheet from previous asset disposals, and revenue-generating capabilities in the UAE are limited," said one of the sources.

"Not that they are great in Egypt now but, if they can get a deal done at a low price, it could be beneficial in the long term.

"You would expect some sort of stability to return to Egypt. The question is if it is this year or next or after."

Shuaa, which has said it was looking for strategic assets, has been relying on its own investment banking team and has not hired external banks for the process, one of the sources said.

Talks are at initial stages, one source familiar with the matter said.

The sources did not want to be identified because the matter has not been made public.

"We have been searching for suitable acquisitions and that is ongoing," said a Shuaa spokesman in Dubai. "We want to play a major consolidative role in the region.

"We have narrowed down our acquisition targets to a few and we have appointed advisers on some of them."

The spokesman declined to identify potential targets. Officials at HC Securities and Beltone were not available for comment.

Shuaa, one of the Gulf Arab region's largest investment banks, was hit hard by the global financial downturn as impairments related to troubled assets erased profits.

It has been shedding risky assets from its investment portfolio after Dubai's property crash and asset bubble.

Its core brokerage and investment banking business has suffered amid a slump in initial public offerings (IPOs) and muted trade volume in the United Arab Emirates.

Shuaa is trying to take advantage of low valuations in the brokerage sector in Egypt, the sources said.

The north African country saw violent political protests this year which led to the suspension of its stock market and a sharp slump in valuations.

Shuaa posted a small second-quarter net profit in July, helped by aggressive cost cuts and strength in asset management business.

It held around 412 million dirhams ($112 million) cash and deposits as at June 30, mainly from the sale of non-core assets.

Shuaa shares closed 1.9 percent lower on Wednesday. They have fallen 32 percent in the year to date. (Additional reporting by Amran Abocar in Dubai and Maha El Dahan in Cairo; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Hulmes)