BRIEF-SIGNALPATH RAISES $5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
DUBAI Nov 15 Dubai's Shuaa Capital said on Tuesday it has received regulatory approvals allowing Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) to buy a 48.36 percent stake in the investment bank.
Alternative investment firm ADFG agreed in June to acquire the stake from Dubai Banking Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Group.
Shuaa received approval from both the central bank and the stock market regulator, the bourse statement said, adding that it expected ADFG to execute the transaction on the Dubai stock exchange soon, without providing a date. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Adrian Croft)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stop reinvestments of its mortgage-backed securities holdings in April 2018 in an attempt to shrink its $4.2 trillion balance sheet that had ballooned from bond purchases to combat the last recession, Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday.
BOGOTA, Jan 27 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday amid concerns over still-high inflation figures, even as economic growth estimates head downhill.