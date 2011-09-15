(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

DUBAI, Sept 15 Dubai's Shuaa Capital said on Thursday it is in talks with a number of target companies and that negotiations may result in one or more acquisitions.

Shuaa, which Reuters reported a day earlier was looking at at least two Egyptian brokerages, said in a statement it plans to use its "strong balance sheet and solid cash position" to invest in growth, and that the current economic environment gives it an unique opportunity to play a "major consolidator role in the region".

"We want to try to close one or more deals by the end of the year, but there's no guarantee that will actually happen," a Shuaa spokesman said.

Shuaa, which took companies such as ports operator DP World to market, has looked at Egypt's HC Securities and Beltone Financial, said two of the sources speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Matt Smith,; writing by Reed Stevenson)