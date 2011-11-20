DUBAI Nov 20 Shuaa Capital, the
Dubai-based investment bank struggling to boost revenues, plans
"significant" job cuts as part of the second phase of the cost
savings program it launched this year.
Shuaa, which helped float ports operator DP World
several years ago, posted a 156 million dirhams ($43 million)
third-quarter loss weighed down by asset revaluations and a
slump in core businesses.
The company plans "a reduction of administrative expenses,
the amalgamation and further alignment of departments, a
recalibration of budgets and a significant headcount reduction,"
it said in a statement issued late on Thursday.
One of the Arab world's largest investment banks and once
symbol of the sector's potential in the region, Shuaa was hit by
the 2008 global financial downturn, with asset impairments
erasing profits. Its stock has fallen 40 percent year-to-date.
In May, the bank said it would layoff 10.7 percent of its
staff, or 39 jobs, to reduce costs after political unrest in the
Gulf Arab region took a toll on quarterly results.
Shuaa named former Credit Suisse banker Michael
Philipp as its new chief executive last month, replacing Sameer
Al Ansari. Philipp is shifting the bank's focus to high-net
worth and institutional clients, he said in an October
interview.
The bank is also moving away from retail brokerage after
running a loss for the last two years, it said in the statement.
Turnover on Dubai's bourse is set to slump to a seven-year
low in 2011, with this year's annual traded value likely to be
less than a fifth of that of 2008.
Shuaa shares fell 6 percent on the Dubai index
Sunday at 0622 GMT amid thin volume. They are down 91 percent
from a 2008 peak, while Dubai's index has fallen 78
percent over a similar period.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)