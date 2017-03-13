* Both firms shrank during crisis, now growing again
* Deals since last year have formed web of ties
* Scale could help Shuaa win investment banking business
By Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 13 A merger of Dubai's Shuaa
Capital and Bahrain's GFH Financial would form a diverse
conglomerate with a market capitalisation of about $2.5 billion
and interests ranging from retail and investment banking to
broking and property development.
Shares in both companies have surged since Sunday as some
investors bet a string of deals involving Shuaa in
recent months were preparations for an eventual merger with GFH
, which is listed in both Bahrain and Dubai.
The shares took off after local news provider MEED quoted
Shuaa Chairman Jassim Alseddiqi as saying his firm was
discussing a potential share-swap merger that could be worth
billions of dirhams with a larger, regional institution.
He did not name the institution, and officials at Shuaa, GFH
and Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), which last November bought
48.36 percent of Shuaa, did not respond to requests for comment.
But some fund managers said they saw logic in a merger. Both
Shuaa and GFH, an Islamic investment bank, were prominent in the
region a decade ago, before they were forced to shrink by the
global financial crisis. Both have also said they want to use
acquisitions to resume growing rapidly.
"The Company is contemplating to restore Shuaa to its
rightful position as a leader in capital markets and investment
banking in the region," Alseddiqi said in a statement on Sunday.
With low oil prices slowing economies in the Gulf, a big
merger, rather than organic growth, may be the only way for the
firms to grab new investment banking opportunities as
cash-strapped governments in the region issue debt and sell
assets.
Pressure for Gulf financial firms to consider mergers has
been increased by this year's amalgamation of National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, and by talks
among three Qatari banks to merge.
"In my opinion all signs lead to one conclusion: Shuaa and
GFH are planning a merger, and such was the plan from the get-go
when ADFG became the main holder in Shuaa," said one regional
asset manager, declining to be named under briefing rules.
A web of ties between GFH and Shuaa began forming last year.
In May, ADFG and GFH said they were jointly setting up an
Islamic bank called ADCorp in Abu Dhabi’s new financial free
zone with initial capital of $100 million.
After ADFG bought its stake in Shuaa in November, Shuaa
bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank
in December for $25 million. GFH owns 47 percent of
Khaleeji.
Then on Sunday, Shuaa said it would acquire Integrated
Capital and Abu-Dhabi based brokerage Integrated Securities,
both controlled by ADFG. Integrated Capital owns 11.74 percent
of GFH, according to Thomson Reuters data. The asset manager
estimated its stake was as much as 20 percent counting indirect
holdings through investment funds.
The manager said Shuaa would contribute its investment
banking business, capital markets expertise and small business
lending portfolio to a merger with GFH, which would provide its
real estate business and large client base. GFH's market
capitalisation is about three times Shuaa's.
Shuaa's shares climbed 3.2 percent to a seven-year closing
high on Monday, bringing its gains to 18.4 percent since Sunday.
GFH's Dubai-listed shares surged 7 percent.
Some investors bet on Monday that other companies could
benefit from ties to a GFH-Shuaa merger. Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq
Properties, a small developer, rose 3.5 percent;
Integrated Capital owns 9.47 percent of Eshraq.
(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew
Torchia; editing by Susan Thomas)