DUBAI, Dec 4 - Shuaa Capital will lay-off 29
of its employees in the first phase of a planned redundancy
program aimed at boosting profitability at the struggling
Dubai-based investment bank, it said on Sunday.
Shuaa, which helped float ports operator DP World
several years ago, said the entire cost-cutting program, which
will take a number of weeks to complete, will have a
"significant" positive impact on its profits going forward.
The majority of the redundancies relate to the retail
brokerage business, which Shuaa's plans to exit after slumping
trade volumes in the United Arab Emirates, it said in a bourse
statement.
"Markets have been challenging for the entire industry in
2011, and we expect conditions to be much the same for the next
few quarters," Michael Philipp, Shuaa's recently-named chief
executive said.
"We expect the cost cutting measures to have a significant
positive impact on our bottom line going forward."
Shuaa also named Houssem Ben Haj Amour as its new finance
director, replacing Paul Kelly. Amour's appointment is effective
immediately, the bank said.
One of the Arab world's largest investment banks and once a
symbol of the sector's potential in the region, Shuaa was hit by
the 2008 global financial downturn, with asset impairments
erasing profits. Its stock has fallen 50 percent year-to-date.
Shuaa named former Credit Suisse banker Michael
Philipp as its new chief executive in October, replacing Sameer
Al Ansari. Philipp is shifting the bank's focus to high-net
worth and institutional clients, he said in an interview after
the appointment.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Shaheen Pasha)