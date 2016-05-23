DUBAI May 23 Dubai investment bank Shuaa
Capital has cut about 15 percent of its workforce,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, ahead of a
possible sale of a stake in the company by Dubai Group.
Before the lay-offs, which took place at the end of last
week, the bank had about 70 employees. Shuaa did not respond to
comment when contacted by Reuters.
Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle
of the emirate's ruler, mandated Emirates NBD in April to
arrange a sales process for its 48 percent stake in Shuaa. The
stake is worth about 315 million dirhams ($86 million) at stock
market prices.
It was not immediately known whether the lay-offs were
related to the sales process.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)