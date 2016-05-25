DUBAI May 25 Dubai's Shuaa Capital
said on Wednesday that it had laid off six employees, most of
them in support roles, and that the job cuts would not affect
its business.
"This step does not have a significant impact on the
company's performance and balance sheet," Shuaa said in a bourse
statement.
On Monday, Reuters quoted sources familiar with the matter
as saying the investment bank had made about 15 percent of 70
staff redundant. At the time, Shuaa did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
In April Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, the
investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, mandated Emirates NBD
to arrange a sales process for its 48 percent stake in Shuaa.
In its statement on Wednesday, Shuaa said it was "not in a
position to comment" on whether the job cuts were related to the
sales process, which would be negotiated at the level of its
shareholders.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)