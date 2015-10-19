UBI CEO says Italian banking M&A not over, lender is an aggregator-Euromoney
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
DUBAI Oct 19 Shuaa Capital has appointed Ali Salaam as head of coverage and placement, the Dubai-based financial firm said on Monday.
Salaam was previously head of coverage in the Middle East for VTB Capital, and prior to that held roles at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Anand Basu)
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
LONDON, March 23 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.