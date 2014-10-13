DUBAI Oct 13 Dubai's Shuaa Capital
third-quarter net profit increased six-fold due to improved
performance from its asset management and investment banking
businesses, it said in a statement on Monday.
Net profit in the three months ending Sept. 30 jumped to
26.2 million dirhams ($7.13 million), compared to 3.6 million
dirhams in the same period a year ago.
The company attributed the growth to an increased level of
activity in asset management, investment banking, capital
markets and lending.
Shuaa made 71.8 million dirhams in revenues for the third
quarter, a 31.1 percent increase compared to the year-ago
period.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)