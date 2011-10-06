* Former Credit Suisse banker Michael Philipp appointed new
CEO
* Head of SHUAA Securities Walid Shihabi also resigns
(Adds securities unit chief resignation)
DUBAI Oct 6 Dubai investment bank Shuaa Capital
, which has been struggling to generate revenues amid
a slowdown in its core business, appointed a former Credit
Suisse banker as its new chief executive, replacing
Sameer Al Ansari.
Michael Philipp, who was also appointed to Shuaa's board
just this week, was previously the chairman and chief executive
officer of Credit Suisse Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Al Ansari had been at the helm at Shuaa since 2009, after
stepping down from his role as the chief executive of Dubai
International Capital earlier that year.
Separately, the firm said the head of its securities trading
arm, Walid Shihabi, resigned to pursue other interests.
The statement added that daily operations will be managed by
Fozan Al Mofleh, the general manager of SHUAA Securities.
One of the Gulf Arab region's largest investment banks,
Shuaa was hit hard by the global financial downturn as
impairments related to troubled assets erased profits.
Last month Shuaa, which helped float ports operator DP World
, said it was in talks with a number of target companies
after sources told Reuters that the company was eyeing brokerage
buys in Egypt.
Shuaa's core brokerage and investment banking business has
suffered amid a slump in initial public offerings and muted
trade volume in the United Arab Emirates. It has been shedding
risky assets from its investment portfolio after Dubai's
property crash and asset bubble.
The company posted a small second-quarter net profit in
July, helped by aggressive cost cuts and strength in asset
management business.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Amran Abocar)