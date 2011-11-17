* Posts 156 million dirhams Q3 net loss
* Blames adverse market conditions and prudent approach
* Non-core asset revaluation and provisioning hit numbers
DUBAI, NOV 17 - Shuaa Capital swung to a
quarterly loss as slumping global markets hit volumes and forced
the investment bank into provisions and asset revaluations.
Like many institutions in the region, Shuaa, one of the Arab
world's largest investment banks and once a symbol of the
sector's potential in the Middle East, has been hit by slumping
trading volumes and lack of capital market activity locally and
the feedthrough from global economic volatility.
"It was necessary and prudent to take valuation adjustments
and provisions in the third quarter 2011 rather than be subject
to risk exposures in 2012," chairman Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher
Al Maktoum said on Thursday.
Shuaa reported a net third-quarter loss of 156 million
dirhams ($43 million) on Thursday. It made a 0.2 million dirhams
profit in the 2010 period.
A revaluation of non-core assets worth 83.5 million dirhams,
provisions, and a one-time charge of 41.2 million, hit the
numbers, while reduced business volumes saw revenues drop 83
percent to 14.2 million.
Overall investment banking fees in the region fell 35
percent to $317 million in the first nine, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Shuaa named former Credit Suisse banker Michael
Philipp as chief executive last month, replacing Sameer Al
Ansari. Philipp is shifting the bank's focus to high net worth
and institutional clients, he said in an interview.
In September, Shuaa, which helped float ports operator DP
World, said it was in talks with a number of target
companies after sources told Reuters the company was eyeing
brokerage buys in Egypt.
Shuaa's stock has fallen 40 percent this year.
($1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar and Dan
Lalor)