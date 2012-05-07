(Adds details)
DUBAI, MAY 7 - Shuaa Capital said first-quarter
net loss narrowed sharply as the impact of a job reduction plan
embarked last year helped to bring down costs at the struggling
Dubai-based investment bank.
Shuaa, 48.4-percent owned by Dubai Group which belongs to
the Gulf Arab emirate's ruler, said quarterly loss narrowed to
8.5 million dirhams ($2.31 million), compared with 26.3 million
dirhams loss same period last year.
That was driven mainly by a 7.4 percent decrease in costs
and expenditures which fell to 62.1 million dirhams for the
quarter, Shuaa said in a bourse statement.
Revenue for the period more than doubled to 55 million
dirhams, while total assets marginally slipped to 1.57 billion
dirhams from 1.6 billion during the same period of last year.
Shuaa, which has gone through several top-level management
changes post the 2008 financial crisis, last month named a
former ABN Amro banker as its new chief executive, replacing
Michael Philipp.
The company has laid-off close to 60 employees by the end of
December. The majority of the redundancies related to the retail
brokerage business, which Shuaa exited after slumping trade
volumes in the United Arab Emirates.
One of the Arab world's largest investment banks and once a
symbol of the sector's potential in the region, Shuaa is slowly
recovering from the 2008 global financial downturn.
The company which helped float ports operator DP World
several years ago, jointly lead-managed the initial
public offering of UAE healthcare provider NMC Health on the
London Stock Exchange earlier this year.
The Dubai-listed company shares closed down 6.2 percent on
Sunday. The stock is up 34.7 percent since the beginning of 2012
after hitting bottom and losing more than 56 percent of its
value in 2011.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)