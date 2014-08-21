UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to set up JV with Canada's Abundantland Agriculture Corp with registered capital of C$20 million(18.22 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qrZ29Z
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 1.0978 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources