Belgium's Tigenix says heart attack stem cell trial successful
BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian biotech group Tigenix said on Monday its medical trial with a novel treatment for patients at risk of heart failure after a coronary attack was successful.
July 28 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New Zone on research and production project with total investment of 1 billion yuan ($161.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ozskGE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1885 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian biotech group Tigenix said on Monday its medical trial with a novel treatment for patients at risk of heart failure after a coronary attack was successful.
* Says it set coupon rate at 4.89 percent for 2017 1st tranche bonds via public offering
* Says it plans to issue up to 30.5 million shares at 11.49 yuan per share for Shenzhen IPO