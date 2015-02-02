Feb 2 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 900 million yuan ($143.78 million) in private placement of shares for assets acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on February 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zuoKBK; bit.ly/1AimuAt; bit.ly/1AimyjH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2594 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)