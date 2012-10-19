Oct 19 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, China's leading meat products maker, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Pct change Net profit 949 450 +111 pct Revenue 10,741 9,343 +15 pct For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Jason Subler in SHANGHAI; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)