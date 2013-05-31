HONG KONG May 31 Shuanghui International
Holdings Ltd has mandated Bank of China for an up to $4 billion
global syndicated financing to support its acquisition of U.S.
pork producer Smithfield Foods, Basis Point reported on
Friday.
The tenor of the loan will not exceed five years, said Basis
Point, a Thomson Reuters loan publication.
Shuanghui agreed to buy Smithfield for $4.7 billion in cash
on Wednesday, plus the assumption of $2.4 billion of the
Virginia-based company's debt.
Morgan Stanley is also providing financing for the
deal, according to a statement on Wednesday.