BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offer
March 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
Sept 24 Smithfield Foods Inc shareholders on Tuesday "overwhelmingly" approved the pork packer's $4.7 billion sale to Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd in what is shaping up to be the biggest acquisition yet of a U.S. company by a Chinese one.
More than 96 percent of the votes cast at a special shareholder meeting were voted in favor of the transaction. The votes cast represent approximately 76 percent of Smithfield's total outstanding common shares as of the record date of the meeting, Smithfield said in a statement.
The deal, valued at $7.1 billion including debt, is expected to close by Sept. 26.
March 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to establish a zinc focused exploration and development company