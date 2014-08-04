Aug 4 Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Hubei New Torch Science & Technology Co Ltd for 820 million yuan ($132.73 million) via cash and shares issue

* Says shares to resume trading on August 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p4n5z0; bit.ly/WW0Q3Z

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1780 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)