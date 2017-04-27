UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JERUSALEM, April 27 (Reuters) -
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday it received bids of 379 million shekels ($104 million) in an equity offering to institutional investors.
* It accepted pre-commitments of 214 million shekels.
* Shufersal said it sold the shares at 17.85 shekels each after its Tel Aviv shares closed at 17.65 shekels on Wednesday.
* Next week Shufersal will sell shares to the public.
* Proceeds will go towards supporting implementation of the company's strategic plan "for growth in a changing market."
* ($1 = 3.6430 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources