JERUSALEM, April 27 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday it received bids of 379 million shekels ($104 million) in an equity offering to institutional investors.

* It accepted pre-commitments of 214 million shekels.

* Shufersal said it sold the shares at 17.85 shekels each after its Tel Aviv shares closed at 17.65 shekels on Wednesday.

* Next week Shufersal will sell shares to the public.

* Proceeds will go towards supporting implementation of the company's strategic plan "for growth in a changing market."

* ($1 = 3.6430 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)