* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion of its private label products.
* The company posted net profit of 51 million shekels ($13 million), up from 47 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose to 3.1 billion shekels from 3 billion shekels.
* The company said it launched a "Shufersal Baby" brand of baby formula in partnership with U.S. drug company Perrigo .
* Same store sales in the quarter rose 3.3 percent.
* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.
* ($1 = 3.8455 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing