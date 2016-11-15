JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion of its private label products.

* The company posted net profit of 51 million shekels ($13 million), up from 47 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose to 3.1 billion shekels from 3 billion shekels.

* The company said it launched a "Shufersal Baby" brand of baby formula in partnership with U.S. drug company Perrigo .

* Same store sales in the quarter rose 3.3 percent.

* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.

* ($1 = 3.8455 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)