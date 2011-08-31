* Q3 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.15

* Rev $58.3 mln vs est $58.2 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 31 Casino-games maker Shuffle Master Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, as higher selling prices boost gross margins.

Third-quarter net income rose to $9.1 million, or 17 cents a share, from $5.8 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $58.3 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $58.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin improved to 62 percent in the quarter from 61 percent in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were up slightly at $8.93 after the bell. They closed at $8.86 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)