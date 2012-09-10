Sept 10 Casino-games maker Shuffle Master Inc's
quarterly profit and revenue missed analysts' estimates
on higher costs, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended
trading.
Profit rose to $10.4 million, or 18 cents per share, during
May-July from $9.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The Las Vegas-based company's revenue rose 9 percent to
$63.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per
share on revenue of $67.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Costs rose about 10 percent to $50 million.
The stock fell to $14.15 after closing at $15.43 on Friday
on the Nasdaq.