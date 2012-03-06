March 6 Shares of Shuffle Master Inc rose as much as 20 percent to their highest in more than four years on Tuesday, after the casino games maker posted strong first-quarter results and said it will buy online poker company Ongame Network Ltd.

On Monday, Shuffle Master said it would buy online poker company Ongame Network Ltd from bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc for 19.5 million euro ($25.80 million) in cash.

Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets analyst Steven Wieczynski said the company's diverse product suite and broad geographic reach make it less reliant on any particular product or market, unlike pure-play slot makers to which it is often compared.

Shuffle Master benefited from healthy demand for its electronic gaming machines in the first quarter.

Last March, the company named Gavin Isaacs, a former executive of rival slot machine maker Bally Technologies Inc , as its new chief executive.

"With a well respected permanent CEO in place, a return to a lease-based revenue model well under way and ... a cost effective entrance into the online gaming arena on the horizon, current levels continue to present an attractive entry point for investors," analyst Wieczynski said.

The analyst raised his price target on the stock to $18 from $15. Shuffle Master shares touched a high of $17.49 on Tuesday.

