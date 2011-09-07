HONG KONG, Sept 7 Shui On Construction & Materials Ltd said on Wednesday that it aims to double after-tax profit to HK$1.8 billion ($231 million) by 2014.

The company said in a statement that it posted a profit after tax of HK$900 million in 2010.

Shui On said earlier this year that it would phase out cement production, possibly by selling its stake in a joint venture to partner Lafarge SA , as its shifts focus to real estate.

($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)