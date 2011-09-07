China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
HONG KONG, Sept 7 Shui On Construction & Materials Ltd said on Wednesday that it aims to double after-tax profit to HK$1.8 billion ($231 million) by 2014.
The company said in a statement that it posted a profit after tax of HK$900 million in 2010.
Shui On said earlier this year that it would phase out cement production, possibly by selling its stake in a joint venture to partner Lafarge SA , as its shifts focus to real estate.
($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong dollars)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.