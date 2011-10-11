(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Foster Wong

HONG KONG Oct 11 (Reuters Basis Point) - Property developer Shui On Land Ltd has returned to the loan market for the second time this year with an up to US$410m deal to refinance existing debt and fund expansion, banking sources said.

The borrower, a China-focused luxury housing and commercial property developer, is tapping both the onshore and offshore US$ market for the three-year financing, which comprises an up to US$252m offshore term loan A, an up to US$96m offshore term loan B and a US$62m onshore term loan C.

Credit Suisse is the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner and inviting banks to join at four ticket levels:

For commitments of US$75m or more, mandated lead arrangers get all-ins of 365bp via a margin of 310bp over Libor for tranches A and C, and an all-in of 400bp via a margin of 345bp over Libor for tranche B.

For commitments of US$45-74m, lead arrangers get all-ins of 357bp for tranches A and C, and an all-in of 392bp for tranche B.

For commitments of Us$25-44m, arrangers get all-ins of 352bp for tranches A and C, and an all-in of 387bp for tranche B.

For commitments of US$15-24m, managers get all-ins of 347bp for tranches A and C, and an all-in of 382bp for tranche B.

Shui On Land, one of the first Hong Kong-based companies to invest in China's property market in the 1980s, is offering its flagship investment property Shanghai Xintiandi as security for the onshore tranche C, while it will provide a guarantee for tranche B itself.

The loan to value ratio for tranches A and C are at 55%.

The borrower will hold a site visit in one to two weeks.

Shui On Land's new US$ deal came after it rolled out a Rmb3.5-4bn five-year loan in August. That facility, which is to finance the Hongqiao project in Shanghai, is arranged by Bank of China and offers a margin of 110% of PBOC rate, sources said.

Proceeds for Shui On's new deal is partly to refinance the HK$2.543bn three-year term loan the borrower completed in 2008.