BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG Aug 31 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shui On Land Ltd is in the process of finalising a five-year loan led by Bank of China Shanghai, banking sources said.
The size of the deal is between Rmb3.5bn and Rmb4bn.
China Merchants Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank have joined so far.
BOC holds at least 20% of the total amount. Participants are still finalising their respective holds.
The margin is 110% of the PBOC rate.
The deal is slated to close this month.
Sources said funds are to finance the Hongqiao project in Shanghai. The company won a bid on a site in the central business district in Hongqiao, Shanghai, in October 2010. The bid cost the company Rmb3.188bn. Subsidiary King Concord Ltd signed a HK$1.55bn loan in April for the project.
Shui On Land is Shui On Group's flagship property development company in China. (Editing by Chris Lewis)
