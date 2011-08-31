(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG Aug 31 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shui On Land Ltd is in the process of finalising a five-year loan led by Bank of China Shanghai, banking sources said.

The size of the deal is between Rmb3.5bn and Rmb4bn.

China Merchants Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank have joined so far.

BOC holds at least 20% of the total amount. Participants are still finalising their respective holds.

The margin is 110% of the PBOC rate.

The deal is slated to close this month.

Sources said funds are to finance the Hongqiao project in Shanghai. The company won a bid on a site in the central business district in Hongqiao, Shanghai, in October 2010. The bid cost the company Rmb3.188bn. Subsidiary King Concord Ltd signed a HK$1.55bn loan in April for the project.

Shui On Land is Shui On Group's flagship property development company in China. (Editing by Chris Lewis)