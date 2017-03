Nov 20 Shui On Land Ltd : * Consent solicitations in relation to the (1) RMB3,500,000,000 us$ settled

7.625% senior notes due 2015 issued by Shui On development (2) US$875,000,000

9.75% senior notes due 2015 issued by Shui On development (3) s$250,000,000

8% senior note * Seeking to obtain approval of holders of rmb notes and us$ notes to amend rmb

notes indenture and us$ notes indenture respectively