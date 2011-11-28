SHANGHAI Nov 28 Chinese property developer Shui On Land Ltd is "positive" about achieving its 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion)sales target for 2011 despite a slowdown in the market, its chief executive said on Monday.

Freddy Lee said the company has already booked 8 billion yuan in contracted sales so far this year and was close to finalising the office project deal in Chongqing, in southwestern China.

"We are still positive about our 10 billion target sales," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

However, Lee offered a slightly cautious outlook over the coming few quarters against the backdrop of a slowing market as well as the overall economy. Official data showed earlier this month that average home prices moved lower for the first time this year.

"People say that cash is king nowadays. We had better preserve our cash," he said.

Shui On Land, the developer of the Xintiandi project in central Shanghai, does not have plans to purchase new land as it is focusing on utilising its already purchased land, worth around 11.6 million square metres.

"We are speeding up our utilisation of our land bank ... So we are not that aggressive in expanding our new land bank," Lee said, adding that the firm has not purchased any new land this year.

Shui On Land, which is principally engaged in the planning and development of large-scale city projects and integrated residential developments in China, posted a 50 percent drop in first-half profit of 784 million yuan.

When asked how long the current market conditions were expected to continue, Lee said he expected no huge improvements over the next one to two quarters. ($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)