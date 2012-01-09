(Corrects in headline and paragraphs 1 and 3 the value of the notes)

HONG KONG Jan 9 Property group Shui On Land Ltd said on Monday it planned to issue senior notes via a Singapore subsidiary, raising capital to fund expansion, buy assets or pay down debt.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Shui On said its wholly owned unit Shui On Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd would issue notes that have been approved for listing in Singapore.

The filing said the notes could be used to pay down the company's existing 3 billion yuan worth of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2013 and 3.5 billion yuan worth of 7.625 percent senior notes due 2015.

The proceeds could also be used to fund real estate acquisitions and development and to repay debts, the developer added. The company did not disclose how much it would be raising from the issue.

Standard Chartered Bank, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and UBS are managing the issue. For statement click here ($1 = 6.3095 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)