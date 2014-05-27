REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
HONG KONG May 27 China's Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd, a solar cell maker and solar power station operator, plans to issue HK$6 billion ($775 million) worth of new shares, seeking funds to build more solar power stations.
Shunfeng plans to sell up to 600 million new shares, representing 28.2 percent of its existing share capital, at up to HK$10 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
The issue price represents a 8.9 percent discount to the stock's previous close.
($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.